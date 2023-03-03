Southfield schools issue early release Friday ahead of snowstorm

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Students at several Southfield schools will be released early on Friday due to an incoming snowstorm that could cause dangerous driving conditions in the afternoon.

A winter storm is approaching Metro Detroit on Friday, March 3. The region could receive about 3-8 inches of snow accumulation, though some areas in a heavy snow band could see more than eight inches through the afternoon and evening hours.

Southfield Public Schools has issued an early release schedule for several schools in anticipation of the storm.

Here’s their early release schedule for Friday:

1:30 p.m. release for : Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology; Oakland Technical Center

2 p.m. release for : University Middle and High School Academy; Oakland Technical Center

2:15 p.m. release for : Vandenberg World Cultures Academy; Stevenson Elementary School; McIntyre Elementary School; Adler Elementary School; Kennedy Learning Center

2:30 p.m. release for : MacArthur K-8 University Academy

3 p.m. release for: Thompson K-8 International Academy; Birney K-8 School; Levey Middle School

Dozens of schools across the Metro Detroit area are closed or closing early on Friday due to the winter weather. Click here to see the list of Friday school closings.

