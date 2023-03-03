Warren man to face trial for strangling Royal Oak woman to death in hotel room, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man will go to trial in connection with the strangling death of a Royal Oak woman inside a hotel room, officials said.

Robert Wilson, 54, of Warren, is accused of strangling the woman to death on June 11, 2022. Police officers found her dead on the floor of a Warren hotel room, they said.

Wilson is charged with second-degree murder, concealing the death of an individual, and resisting and obstructing a police officer. The second-degree murder charge is a life felony, the concealing death charge is a five-year felony, and the resisting charge is a two-year felony.

A preliminary examination was held Thursday (March 2) at Warren District Court. Wilson’s bond was increased to $1 million, and he must wear a GPS tether, if released.

Arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 20.