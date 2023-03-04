Pickup driver fires shot at man he thought cut him off during winter storm in Hazel Park

A view of the snowy conditions on Metro Detroit roadways the evening of March 3, 2023.

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The driver of a pickup truck fired a shot at another man he thought had cut him off on a highway in Hazel Park while traffic was stop-and-go due to the winter storm, police said.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday (March 3) on southbound I-75 near 9 Mile Road.

A caller told police that traffic speeds had been reduced to stop-and-go on I-696 near I-75 because of the snow. As he exited to southbound I-75, the driver of a black Ford F-150 pickup might have thought the caller had cut him off, according to authorities.

Both drivers rolled down their windows and started to argue. The pickup driver pulled out a black pistol and fired one shot at the caller’s driver door, officials said.

“This is just another case of two drivers not being able to de-escalate from a silly traffic incident,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “But as we often see, it escalated into gun violence, and put everyone in danger.”

The caller exited at 9 Mile Road and contacted police. A bullet was found in his car door, but he was not injured.

Officials said the pickup was last seen exiting the highway at 8 Mile Road.