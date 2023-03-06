Oakland County officials still searching for man in Pontiac apartment murder

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County officials are still searching for a man in connection with a Pontiac apartment murder.

A 31-year-old Pontiac man was found dead around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 inside an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dontae Jermane Geter, 28, was charged with open murder and using a firearm while in the commission of a felony. Police are still searching for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to Geter’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Geter’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.