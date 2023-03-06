What we know about high occupancy vehicle lane coming to I-75 in Oakland County

Oakland County drivers have been dealing with the headache of I-75 construction since 2016, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel. Once completed, the I-75 construction project could be Metro Detroit’s most efficient freeway.

Construction delays have been a recurring issue as construction has picked back up on I-75, but the addition of another lane will make things faster than ever before.

A true high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane is coming to I-75. Unlike the flex HOV lane on US-23, anyone can use it outside of peak times when it’s being used as an HOV lane.

“There’s no buffer, there’s no barrier or anything of that nature,” said Rob Morosi, an MDOT spokesperson. “It’ll be a general-purpose lane that a solo driver can use.”

The HOV lane will be open this fall when construction wraps up, going in both directions between South Boulevard and 12 Mile Road.

The HOV lane is intended to accommodate cars with more than one person riding in them.

Michigan is still waiting for further legislation on other HOV laws.

“Typically, motorcyclists can do so even if it’s just a solo driver,” Morosi said. “We anticipate that will continue. But in terms of alternative fuel vehicles, that’s to be determined.”

To encourage carpooling, MDOT is building carpool lots along I-75, which are also expected to be finished this fall.

The tentative hours for the HOV lanes are expected to be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Morosi, the addition of the HOV lane is the most environmentally friendly way to add capacity to a freeway.