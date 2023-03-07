Detroit police officer cleared of criminal sexual misconduct charges

PONTIAC, Mich. – The case against a Detroit police officer who was charged with criminal sexual misconduct was dismissed in circuit court on Monday.

Michael Anthony Carson, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was cleared of criminal sexual misconduct charges in the Oakland County Circuit Court on Monday, March 6.

The reason for the case’s dismissal was not made clear.

Carson was first arrested on April 1, 2022, and was suspended from the Detroit Police Department without pay on April 7.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and the alleged victim was a minor.

In September, a judge decided there was enough evidence to send the case to trial after multiple testimonies from family members.

On Monday, March 6, the case was dismissed and Carson was cleared of all charges.

It is unknown at this time if Carson will be reinstated to the police force.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.