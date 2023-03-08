Taylor police seek person of interest in armed robbery at Citizens Bank

Taylor police are searching for a person of interest in an armed robbery at Citizens Bank.

The incident occurred Monday (March 6) at 10:42 a.m. in the 23455 block of Eureka Road in Taylor.

Officials say the person of interest was a heavier-set Black man around 20 to 30 years old wearing black glasses, a white surgical mask, a University of Michigan sweatshirt, dark pants, and all-black shoes.

Police say the man approached the teller and passed her a note. The woman did not remember verbatim what the note said, but she said it referenced the man having a gun and giving him all of the money, which she obliged.

When she opened the drawer to show that it was empty, he pulled out a pistol and told her that she could do better than that in which she produced a small amount of money.

The person of interest proceeded to the next teller and demanded her money, which she complied as she gave him everything in the drawer.

Witnesses said the man exited the bank and entered a red four-door sedan that was parked in the lot. The vehicle did not have a license plate displayed.

Investigation showed that the person of interest received over $2,000, and he retrieved the note from the teller.

Anyone with information should contact Taylor Police Department Lt. Frank Canning at 734-818-0031 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.