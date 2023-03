A DTE Energy station on 14 Mile Road in Fraser.

FRASER, Mich. – A transformer exploded Wednesday at a DTE Energy station in Fraser, affecting the power in the surrounding area.

The explosion happened Wednesday morning (March 8) in the area of 14 Mile Road and Janet Avenue.

Nobody was injured, but DTE officials confirmed the explosion affected power. The servers are currently down at Fraser City Hall.

DTE crews are working on repairs.