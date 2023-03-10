Superintendent enlists help from Northville High School Chamber Choir to announce snow day

The Northville High School Chamber Choir helped to break the news to their fellow students that Friday (March 10) would be a snow day. The timing of the snow is in time for rush hour, making it not only an issue for buses.

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – With that timing of the snow, a critical element is the school closings that continue to roll in Thursday night.

“Not only do we have our 7,000 students that I am concerned about with safety on the buses, but let’s remember that we have a high school of about 2,600 students,” said Northville School Superintendent Dr. RJ Webber. “Many of those students drive their own cars to school. So now we have drivers that are 16 years old, 17 years old on the road, so there’s another calculus or checkpoint.”

The timing of the snow is one of the key reasons school was called off. Unlike last Friday, when the data showed school would be done for the day before the nasty weather, districts like Northville stayed in session.

The other issue the districts had to weigh was the days available for snow days, as our ice storm did an actual number on multiple districts.

Technically the state gives six days for snow, and many districts were on the cusp.