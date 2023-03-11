Farmington Hills police create new cold case webpage in hopes of bringing in tips

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Farmington Hills police have launched a new webpage dedicated to solving cold case murders and missing persons investigations.

Right now, the department has seven unsolved murders going as far back as the 1970s.

“It’s definitely the low point of the case when you can’t look that family member in the eye and you can’t give them the closure or the answers that they deserve,” said Chief Jeff King.

He says even though a case has gone cold, it doesn’t mean that person is forgotten.

Investigators work closely with families to get answers.

“They need to know who, as to the greatest extent possible, who, what, where, when maybe why,” King said. “And we’re trying to get them that and the public needs to know that whatever bit of information they have, as inconsequential as they think it is. It could be critical to our investigation.”

That’s why they’ve launched a new webpage, with photos, information on each case and a way to give an anonymous tip.

One of the cases on the webpage is Carlita Ransom’s mother Darlene McKenzie. She went missing in 1975 and was later found dead. McKenzie was 15 years old.

“It still hurts and it hurts even more not knowing who did this to your loved one,” Ransom said.

While she hasn’t forgotten her mom, she hopes the people who know something haven’t forgotten either.

“Hopefully it will touch people all around the world; it’ll motivate people to speak up. I mean, we speak up about everything else. Why not speak up about this? This is affecting your life, people’s lives daily,” Ransom said. “It’s never too late.”

You can take a look at the new website by clicking here.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.