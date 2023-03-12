Argument after crash escalates to gunfire on Southfield Freeway in Detroit leaving 1 injured.

DETROIT – Shots were fired in Detroit on Sunday, injuring one, after two drivers were involved in a crash and got into an argument.

According to Michigan State Police, North Southfield Freeway was closed near Lyndon Avenue after two drivers crashed and shots were fired at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say two drivers were involved in a traffic crash on Southfield Freeway and got into an argument. One of the two drivers then fled the scene.

The other driver had a family member come get them and was waiting in their car for a tow truck when the driver that left the scene came back and fired several shots into the relative’s vehicle.

Police say one of the shots hit the second driver in the left bicep -- they were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Southfield Freeway was closed for the investigation. Officials say canine units recovered seven 9 mm casings.

Officials say the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

“This is two people becoming involved in a crash and then not being able to de-escalate the conversation afterwards,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “And as we see too often, one returns and cowardly uses a gun to settle a simple traffic crash.”