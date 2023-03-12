Shirtless man flees from crime scene on foot, fatally struck by passing car on I-96

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A shirtless man who ran from a crime scene was struck and killed by a passing car on I-96 Sunday morning, Michigan State Police say.

According to MSP, a 33-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-96 at Inkster Road when fleeing a crime scene nearby.

Police say that a report was made that a shirtless man was fleeing from a larceny situation and ran onto the freeway to escape. While on the run, a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old struck the shirtless man.

The driver who hit the Detroit man stayed at the scene of the crash.

Officials have not released the deceased man’s name but have confirmed that his family has been notified.

