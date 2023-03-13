Detroit organization works to reduce infant mortality rates among Black families

DETROIT – During the pandemic, the rate of sudden unexpected infant deaths among non-Hispanic Black babies rose to nearly three times the rate of their non-Hispanic white counterparts, according to a study released by the CDC.

“When I see these studies for one typically I am not very surprised. I am glad the information is out there because it further validates that there’s a need for programming and outreach,” said Dr. Kimberlydawn Wisdom.

She heads the Women-Inspired Neighborhood Network Detroit, an organization powered by Henry Ford Health aimed at improving the infant mortality rate among Black Detroiters.

“The clinical aspect and high-quality clinical care is very important. I don’t want to underemphasize that but the social aspect is huge,” she said.

That’s why WIN Network Detroit has a community health worker that meets with pregnant women to help with such things as housing, food, transportation and employment.

“Success looks like seeing mom and baby healthy, thriving not just surviving,” Dr. Wisdom said.

The Detroit Health Department says education is also key to improving outcomes for Black infants. They have a safe sleep program for mothers.

“So we are teaching them so once the baby is born how to appropriately put the baby to rest so that opportunity for sudden infant death would not occur,” said Dr. Iris Taylor with the Detroit Health Department.

Dr. Wisdom said the WIN Network has served over 700 people. She believes their programming could be used as a nationwide model for pregnant women and their families.

“We are prepared to have it go nationally. We designed it to be a national, if not a global program,” she said.

On average, about 3,400 babies nationwide die suddenly and unexpectedly each year, according to CDC data.