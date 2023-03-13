Detroit Symphony Orchestra offering $3.13 tickets for 313 Day

DETROIT – In honor of 313 Day and in celebration of the city of Detroit, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is temporarily offering $3.13 tickets for certain shows.

The DSO is selling tickets for select concerts for $3.13 only on Monday, March 13, to celebrate 313 Day -- a day that acknowledges the city’s famous area code in calendar form each year. The DSO promotion is offered for several shows in March, April and May, and they range in genre from classical, to jazz, to family-friendly.

The 313 Day promotion includes the following DSO shows:

Christian McBridge’s New Jawn (Paradise Jazz Series): Scheduled for 8 p.m. on March 24

Hadelich & Stravinsky (PVS Classical Series): Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on April 27 ; 10:45 a.m. on April 28 ; and 8 p.m. on April 29 .

Leila Josefowicz & Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 (PVS Classical Series): Scheduled for 8 p.m. on May 19 ; and 8 p.m. on May 20 .

Earth Day is Every Day (Tiny Tots): Scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 20 .

Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra (Young People’s Family Concert Series): Scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 20 .

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin (PNC Pops Series): Scheduled for 8 p.m. on May 26.

Tickets can be purchased on the DSO’s website right here. You must enter the promotional code “313DAY23″ to receive the discount at checkout.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling or visiting the box office located inside the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at 313-576-5111. Be sure to mention the 313 Day promotion if purchasing in person or over the phone.

Learn more from the DSO here.