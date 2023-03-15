29º

1 dead, 2 injured after shootout on Detroit’s east side

Incident occurred after family member called relative for help

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
One person has died, while two others were injured after a shootout on Detroit’s east side. The incident occurred Tuesday (March 14) on East Outer Drive and I-94 due to a domestic violence situation in a home near the area.

Officials say someone in the home called a relative for help, and that was when the gunfire began.

Three men were struck, leaving one dead and the other two lying out in the street when police arrived at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

