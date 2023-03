(Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Police have shut down the eastbound side of Davison Freeway after the Lodge in Detroit early Wednesday morning.

The north and southbound ramps from the Lodge to Davison are also closed.

The closure began just before 4:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what the police are investigating and how long they’ll be out there.