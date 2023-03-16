Convicted murderer from Detroit receives 15-year prison sentence thanks to tip from Crime Stoppers

A convicted murderer from Detroit has received 15 years in prison thanks to a tip from Crime Stoppers.

Sentencing occurred Wednesday (March 15) for Eric T. Walker, 46, who has five prior felony convictions, including murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two drug trafficking offenses.

Officials say they received Crime Stopper complaints that Walker was selling drugs from his home and that one person nearly overdosed after buying his drugs.

The Detroit Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of the 46-year-old man, where they recovered 136 grams of cocaine, 23.5 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 673 grams of marijuana, 93 oxycodone pills, 4.5 amphetamine pills, scales, drug packaging materials, and over $8,000 in cash.

Officials also recovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition.

“Taking any and all violent offenders, including armed drug dealers, off our streets is a top priority of my office,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “Today’s sentence reflects my commitment to aggressively prosecute violent offenders of all kinds to make our neighborhoods safer for law-abiding citizens. The citizens responsible for working to improve the quality of life in their neighborhood by reporting Walker’s conduct to Crime Stoppers should be commended.”

“Mr. Walker continued his criminal activities despite being a convicted felon,” said Special Agent in Charge Orville. “While his lengthy sentence has removed a dangerous person from the neighborhood, it should also send a strong message to anyone who chooses to terrorize our communities with violence and illicit drugs.”