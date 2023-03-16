Middle school students, families invited to explore Detroit public high schools at expo

DETROIT – Detroit Public School Community District is inviting middle school students to explore its high schools at the 2023 Level Up to High School Expo.

The event will feature an interactive student-led Town Hall followed by a high school expo, which will be filled with activities, learning sessions, and student performances.

The Expo will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Renaissance High School, located at 6565 W. Outer Drive in Detroit.

DPSCD is inviting middle school, specifically 8th grade students and families, to explore its high schools.

Participants will have an opportunity to review DPSCD’s high school options, which includes Neighborhood, Application, and Examination high schools, Alternative Education, as well as Career and Technical Education centers and their many partners.

Those interested in participating can RSVP for the town hall online by clicking here. Drop-ins are also welcome from non-DPSCD students. Fun giveaways will be available for those who arrive first.

The Level Up to High School Expo will also feature key student and family-facing DPSCD departments and Community Partners with information on extracurricular activities, support services, and DPSCD offerings that shape the high school experience.

Attendees will have access to career pathways, workshops, on-site enrollment opportunities, food, student musical and athletic performances, a photo booth, giveaways, and more.