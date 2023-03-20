Gunman shoots 2 people while waiting nearby during eviction on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Two people were shot during an eviction on Detroit’s west side.

It happened Monday (March 20) morning on Lesure Street near Fenkell Avenue and Schaefer Highway.

The crew serving the eviction couldn’t believe how many shots were fired at them.

The rapid fire shook the neighbors out of their homes.

“It was a lot enough to wake up and see what was going on,” said one neighbor. “It sounded like whoever it was was very unhappy.”

Yellow place cards represented bullets fired from what Detroit police described as assault weapons.

“It was an assault-type rifle that was used,” said Detroit police Commander Michgal Chambers. “We are recovering spent casings at this time.”

Police told Local 4 two Wayne County bailiffs and two people who work with them pulled up to the home for what can be a dangerous job, an eviction.

“There was an individual who exited a vehicle and had a weapon,” Chambers said. “The team began going up to their vehicle to flee when that individual started shooting at the bailiff’s team, striking two of them. Both are stable.”

The gunman was across the street as if they were expecting the bailiff crew to arrive, and that gunman opened fire, shooting to kill, hitting the two people there to help the bailiffs in the arms and legs.

The Detroit Police Department located the gunman about two hours after the shooting. Those two hit are going to be okay.