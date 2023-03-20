Michigan Public Service Commission holding town halls on recent power outages

(Robert F. Bukaty, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Central Maine Power Co. lineman John Baril works to restore electricity, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A late-winter storm dumped heavy, wet snow on parts of the Northeast, causing tens of thousands of power outages. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold two town halls for customers affected by recent power outages.

Town halls are set for Monday morning in Jackson and Monday night in Dearborn.

Those were the two hardest hits areas by storms earlier this month.

Many residents have complained about the $25 credit mandated by Michigan’s service quality rules.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has called on the utilities to automatically credit customers who suffer from outages and to increase the outage credit.

A Virtual town hall will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. That meeting will be held here: https://www.michigan.gov/mpsc/commission/events/2023/03/21/virtual-town-hall---electric-outages.