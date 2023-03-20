49º

LIVE

Local News

Waterford Township officials investigate 2 fires; 1 person of interest identified

2 cars, 1 building damaged in fires

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Waterford Township, Oakland County
The scene of a March 19, 2023, fire in Waterford Township. (Waterford Police Department)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.Waterford Township officials are investigating two fires involving a building and two cars, and they have identified one person of interest.

Police and firefighters were first called around 4 a.m. Sunday (March 19) to the 1090 block of Scott Lake Road.

When they arrived, firefighters found a burning car parked next to an unoccupied building. The car fire had spread to the building, according to authorities. Both the car and building were completely destroyed.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called to a car fire in the driveway of a home in the 1070 block of Scott Lake Road. They said the interior of the car had been set on fire.

Both fires are currently under investigation, and one person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6652, or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

The scene of a March 19, 2023, fire in Waterford Township. (Waterford Police Department)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email