Waterford Township officials investigate 2 fires; 1 person of interest identified

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Waterford Township officials are investigating two fires involving a building and two cars, and they have identified one person of interest.

Police and firefighters were first called around 4 a.m. Sunday (March 19) to the 1090 block of Scott Lake Road.

When they arrived, firefighters found a burning car parked next to an unoccupied building. The car fire had spread to the building, according to authorities. Both the car and building were completely destroyed.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called to a car fire in the driveway of a home in the 1070 block of Scott Lake Road. They said the interior of the car had been set on fire.

Both fires are currently under investigation, and one person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6652, or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.