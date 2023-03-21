Father, son charged after 19-year-old shot in Macomb County

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A father and his teenage son have been charged after a 19-year-old was shot several times while sitting in his car in Macomb County, officials said.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday (March 15) in the 16800 block of Toepfer Drive in Eastpointe.

Police said they found a 19-year-old Eastpointe man who had been shot several times while in his vehicle. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is stable after undergoing surgery.

Officials said they found several large-caliber shell casings at the shooting scene.

Detectives linked the shooting to an earlier incident in Roseville between the 19-year-old and two Roseville residents: Carlos Allan Edwards, 39, and his son, Carlos Toure Leondre Edwards, 19.

Both men were arrested Thursday morning in Ferndale and arraigned Monday at 38th District Court.

Carlos Edwards Sr. is charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, and a felony firearm violation. He is being held on $1 million bond and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

Carlos Edwards Jr. is charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony. He is being held on $400,000 bond and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

They’re both at the Macomb County Jail.