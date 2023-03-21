MDOT: Toll rates at Blue Water Bridge to increase by 25 cents on April 1

PORT HURON, Mich. – Toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge will increase by $0.25 beginning April 1.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Canadian rate for eastbound traffic will increase by $0.25 for all vehicles and extra axels. The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is adjusted every April 1 and Oct. 1 every year.

Below are the toll rates that will be in effect from April 1- Sept. 30, 2023:

Passenger vehicle rates will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.

Extra axles will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.

Trucks and buses will increase to $4.50 (CAD) per trip.

Click here to learn more about Canadian border information and services.

More: Driver arrested at Blue Water Bridge after officials find 84 bricks of cocaine inside truck