MDOT: Toll rates at Blue Water Bridge to increase by 25 cents on April 1

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. – Toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge will increase by $0.25 beginning April 1.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Canadian rate for eastbound traffic will increase by $0.25 for all vehicles and extra axels. The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is adjusted every April 1 and Oct. 1 every year.

Below are the toll rates that will be in effect from April 1- Sept. 30, 2023:

  • Passenger vehicle rates will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.
  • Extra axles will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.
  • Trucks and buses will increase to $4.50 (CAD) per trip.

