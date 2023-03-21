Third person in custody, all 4 stolen guns found after theft that closed Armada schools

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A third person was taken into custody and all four stolen guns have been recovered after a theft that caused Armada schools to close on Monday.

On Sunday, two former students from Armada Area Schools were taken into custody in connection with the theft of four guns from a home in Berlin Township. St. Clair County officials said they took another person into custody Monday night, and that person remains in the St. Clair County Jail.

Authorities aren’t looking for anyone else linked to the gun thefts.

Police originally recovered two of the four stolen guns on Sunday, they said. The other two were seized on Monday.

St. Clair County deputies said no threats were made toward the school, students, or staff members, but Armada Area Schools were closed Monday out of an abundance of caution. Classes resumed Tuesday.

“I want to thank the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department for their outstanding investigative work,” Superintendent Michael Musary said. “If you have any questions, ideas, or concerns, my door is open.”