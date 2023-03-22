Morning 4: Why life expectancy suddenly dropped in Michigan, US in 2020 -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Life expectancy dropped in Michigan, US for 1st time in decades -- here’s why

We never know how long exactly we’ll be around for, but data does provide an estimate.

The life expectancy of humans has significantly increased over time. Worldwide, people born today can expect to live decades longer than those before them.

It’s likely that modern medicine and health initiatives are behind the constant increase in life expectancy -- however, that trend of growth has started to slow down, at least in the U.S. and in Michigan. And the CDC has some explanations on why that decline began in 2020.

Michigan’s annual statewide tornado drill to be held today: What to know

With severe weather season right around the corner, the annual Michigan statewide tornado drill will be held during Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week to help Michiganders test their severe weather readiness plans before spring severe weather arrives in Michigan.

The National Weather Service will use NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards to participate in the Michigan statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Man faces assault charges after 75-year-old Westland Lyft driver stabbed multiple times in car

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Lyft driver in the neck in Westland.

A 75-year-old man who was working as a Lyft driver was stabbed multiple times in his vehicle, including in his neck.

Allen Park Starbucks staff join national strike to demand union rights, better conditions

A busy Starbucks location on the border of Allen Park and Dearborn Heights is striking Wednesday with 99 other stores nationwide to demand union rights and better working conditions.

Workers at the Starbucks on West Outer Drive at Southfield Road were standing outside the store early Wednesday morning, holding signs that read “people over profit,” “we demand more staffing,” and “no contract no coffee.” The Allen Park location is one of 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. that is striking Wednesday on what is known as Howard Schultz Day, named after the company’s former CEO.

