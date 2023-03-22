Man faces assault charges after 75-year-old Westland Lyft driver stabbed multiple times in car

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Lyft driver in the neck in Westland.

A 75-year-old man who was working as a Lyft driver was stabbed multiple times in his vehicle, including in his neck.

Police received the call about the stabbing at 10:07 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The man was found in the area of 31600 Warren Road in Westland.

Police and Westland Fire Department crews treated the man until he could be transported to a hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Westland police have identified the suspect in the stabbing as Steffon Mitchell. Officers arrested Mitchell the day after the stabbing, Friday, March, 17, 2023.

Mitchell is facing the following charges:

Assault with the intent to murder

Assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Mitchell was arraigned on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and given a $50,000 cash bond. He is expected in court again on April 6, 2023.

