47º

Local News

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies investigating at Highland Township condo

Officials have not released any information about situation

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators are at a condo in Highland Township.

Officials have not released any information about what type of situation is under investigation.

At 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, there were several police cars on the scene and a forensic science laboratory vehicle.

The condo is located on Delmar Court and police have the street taped off. That is in the area of Milford Road and M-59.

Neighbors said they did not hear anything.

This story will update as information becomes available.

Read: More local crime coverage

Police investigate incident at condo in Highland Township on March 22, 2023. (WDIV)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter