Arsenal of weapons found after 2 eviction crew members shot by man waiting for them at Detroit home

Guns, drugs and cash found during a search linked to the shooting of an eviction crew on March 20, 2023, in Detroit.

DETROIT – An arsenal of weapons was found after two members of an eviction crew were shot by a man who seemed to be waiting for them to arrive outside a Detroit home, officials said.

Shots fired at eviction crew

The shooting happened Monday morning (March 20) at a home on Lesure Street near Fenkell Avenue and Schaefer Highway on Detroit’s west side.

Two Wayne County bailiffs and two people who work with them drove to the home for an eviction, according to police.

“There was an individual who exited a vehicle and had a weapon,” Detroit police Commander Michael Chambers said. “The team began going up to their vehicle to flee when that individual started shooting at the bailiff’s team.”

Chambers said the gunman was across the street, waiting there, as if expecting the bailiff crew to arrive. He opened fire, and police said he was shooting to kill.

“It was an assault-type rifle that was used,” Chambers said. “We are recovering spent casings at this time.”

The two crew members who showed up alongside the bailiffs were struck in the arms and legs, officials said. They’re stable and expected to be OK.

Detroit police found the gunman about two hours after the shooting.

Guns, drugs found during searches

As part of the follow-up investigation, authorities said they executed multiple search warrants.

During those searches, police seized several guns, narcotics, and cash, they said.

You can see photos below.

Guns and drugs found during a search linked to the shooting of an eviction crew on March 20, 2023, in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)