Macomb County driver tries to hide gun under clothes while being pulled over for cutting off semi

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man from Macomb County tried to hide a loaded rifle underneath some clothes on the floor of his car while police were pulling him over for cutting off a semi truck on I-94.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (March 22) on eastbound I-94 near North River Road in Harrison Township.

Macomb County deputies said they saw a red Nissan Altima heading east in the middle lane when it suddenly changed lanes and cut off a semi truck. The semi truck had to brake sharply to avoid a crash, authorities said.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they noticed the driver making “a lot of movement” as he pulled over. They spoke to the 22-year-old Clinton Township man about his careless driving and noticed a gun lying beneath clothing on the passenger floorboard, according to police.

Deputies ordered the driver out of the car. He told them there was a weapon in the Altima, but couldn’t provide a valid concealed pistol license.

After receiving permission to retrieve the weapon, deputies identified it as a 5.56-caliber semi-automatic Troy firearm. It was loaded, they said.

There was no record of the firearm, and the driver had a warrant out for his arrest in Clinton Township, according to authorities.

He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, and the Altima was impounded.

Deputies took the man to the Macomb County Jail, where he is being held without bond. The gun was seized as evidence.

“As a reminder, if you do not possess a valid concealed pistol license and are transporting a firearm, it must be unloaded and enclosed in a case or carried in the trunk of a vehicle,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. “You can find more information on this by visiting www.legislature.mi.gov and searching section 750.227.”

The case will be turned over to Macomb County prosecutors for a charging decision.