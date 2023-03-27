$6,500 reward offered in murder of Antoine ‘Big Ant’ Munlin in Detroit

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $6,500 for information leading to the arrest for the murder of Antoine ‘Big Ant’ Munlin in Detroit.

Munlin, also known as NBA Big Ant, was found dead at his home in the 18700 block of Gruebner Street.

His family contacted the police after he was not heard from for some time.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or visit their website by clicking here.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.