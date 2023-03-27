Girl says van kept pulling up to her at curb as she walked to bus stop in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teenage girl said the driver of a van kept pulling up to the curb near her while she walked to a bus stop in Macomb County.

The incident happened Thursday morning (March 23) near the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Edith Street in Chesterfield Township.

The girl, who is an Anchor Bay Schools student, was walking to her bus stop when she noticed a “strange white van” was slowly following her, according to authorities.

When she turned and looked at the driver, he would quickly pull up to the curb and park, she said. That interaction continued along her route, so the girl became concerned, officials said.

She stopped and stared at the man so she could see his face and head clearly. Then, she turned and ran, while also calling her mother on a cellphone, according to authorities.

Officials said she got away safely, and the man drove off.

He is described as being 25-30 years old, with pale skin and glasses. He had dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a beanie-style hat.

The van had no rear windows and a loud exhaust, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Township police at 586-949-2450.