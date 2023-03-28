48º

$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of 16-year-old boy in Detroit

William Fountain was shot to death on July 14, 2022

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROITCrime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Detroit teen.

William Fountain, 16, was shot to death on July 14, 2022. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Maddelein Street near Kelly Road just before 5 a.m.

“I just want my boy back, but that’s not possible, so I just need closure to know why this happened,” said Fountain’s mom, Crystal Jones.

Jones said he was with friends when it happened and urged them and anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“Every day is a struggle, trying to come back to the reality of not living with him,” Jones said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up or visit their website by clicking here.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

