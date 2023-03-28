9-year-old boy, woman shot while hanging out inside abandoned Detroit business

Detroit police are looking for three persons of interest after a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman were shot while hanging out with others inside of an abandoned storefront on the city's east side. It is unknown if there is any relationship linking the boy and the woman. Both of them were hospitalized.

At about 5:41 p.m. on Monday, March 27, a 9-year-old boy and his father were hanging out inside of an abandoned hookah lounge on Gratiot Avenue near East State Fair Avenue, Detroit police said. There were others inside the abandoned space, as well, including the 27-year-old woman.

Three teenagers came around the corner, went inside the building and engaged in gunfire, police said. Only one of the teens is believed to have fired shots. It is unclear if the people hanging out inside the building also fired any shots.

The 9-year-old boy was shot in the stomach once, but possibly twice, officials said. The 27-year-old woman was also reportedly struck by a bullet in the hip area.

It is unknown if the woman is related to the boy or his father in any way. Both the boy and the woman were taken to hospitals, separately, after the shooting.

Investigators are still unsure what exactly led to the shooting.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the three persons of interest involved in the shooting. All three of them were captured on camera at a business across the street before the shooting.

Photos of the persons of interest can be found below. Footage from the scene can be found in the video player above.

Anyone with information can call Detroit police at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information regarding persons of interest linked to the non-fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman on the city’s east side. (Detroit Police Department)

