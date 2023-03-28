Police seek persons of interest linked to non-fatal shooting of woman, child on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – The is seeking information regarding persons of interest linked to the non-fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman on the city’s east side. Detroit Police Department
The incident occurred Monday (March 27) at 5:41 p.m. in the 15000 block of Gratiot Avenue and E. State Fair.
Officials say the victims were taken to a Metro Detroit hospital and are being treated for their injuries.
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
. Click here to submit a tip online The persons of interest can be seen below. The Detroit Police Department is seeking information regarding persons of interest linked to the non-fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman on the city's east side. (Detroit Police Department)
