Police seek persons of interest linked to non-fatal shooting of woman, child on Detroit’s east side

Victims were taken to Metro Detroit hospital for treatment

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information regarding persons of interest linked to the non-fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred Monday (March 27) at 5:41 p.m. in the 15000 block of Gratiot Avenue and E. State Fair.

Officials say the victims were taken to a Metro Detroit hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

The persons of interest can be seen below.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information regarding persons of interest linked to the non-fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman on the city’s east side. (Detroit Police Department)
