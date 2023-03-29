Detroit Fire Department medic charged with shooting at driver who didn’t let her merge

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A medic from the Detroit Fire Department is facing nine charges after she fired shots at a driver who wouldn’t let her merge into traffic, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. March 17 in the area of Beech Daly Road and Davison Street in Redford Township.

Police said Keshia Hamilton, 34, got angry when another driver wouldn’t let her over into traffic. She fired at least three shots at the other woman’s car, according to authorities.

The woman was not physically injured, police said.

Hamilton was arrested in a nearby neighborhood, and her car was impounded. Officials said they found a handgun at the scene.

“The department was made aware by Redford police of the arrest of an off-duty fire department employee by an outside police agency,” Detroit EMS Chief Sean Larkins said. “The employee has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of the active police investigation.”

Hamilton is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, four felony firearm violations, and fourth-degree child abuse.

She was arraigned Wednesday (March 29) at 17th District Court and is being held on $50,000 bond, or 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 11.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call police at 313-387-2571, or email ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org.