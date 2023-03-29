Morning 4: Metro Detroit bank robbers caught after man writes demand note on his own pay stub -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How paper used for demand notes helped FBI track down 2 robbers who targeted 4 banks in Metro Detroit

A man who targeted four banks in Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, and Redford Township was identified by police because he wrote a demand note on his own paycheck stub and left it with a teller after a robbery, officials said.

A criminal complaint was unsealed Friday, March 24, and accuses Collin Carl Love Jr., 23, and Laronte Hill, 21, of being involved in three bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery in Metro Detroit.

What will Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day lineup look like? Here’s my best guess

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reports: The Detroit Tigers wrapped up spring training over the weekend and are now looking ahead to Opening Day in Tampa Bay.

Starting the season against Rays lefty Shane McClanahan is no easy task, especially for an offense that ranked last in MLB in both runs and homers a year ago. But the Tigers are trying to put last season behind them, with several new faces expected to crack the starting lineup.

Business owner forced to set up defenses to protect customers from crashes on Detroit’s west side

Crashes have become so common at one Detroit intersection that a business owner has been forced to set up some defenses to protect his customers.

Mass shootings seldom shift partisan policies despite outcry

Public outrage is swift following mass shootings, such as the killing of six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville. Sorrow and sympathy are widespread. But what comes next from policymakers is likely to depend on which political party is in charge of a state.

Don’t expect new gun controls in Republican-led states, such as Tennessee or Texas. But when similar tragedies occur in Democratic-led states, more gun limits are likely — even if they already have restrictive laws.

