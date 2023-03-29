Metro Detroit weather: Windy Wednesday with a Midday Mix

Increasing clouds this morning as we wake up to temperatures in the 30s.

SUNRISE: 7:21 a.m.

A line of showers, likely mixing with snow on the back edge rolls through quickly midday into the early afternoon on Wednesday. The timeframe is mainly between 11AM and 2PM. Some minor accumulation is possible on grass or elevated surfaces to our north, but most of this will melt on contact as it passes through rather quickly. It will become windy with wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph midday. Expect skies to clear through the afternoon and evening, so we will see some sunshine before it sets tonight. However, we hit our high temperatures late this morning, just before noon with cooling conditions the rest of the day.

SUNSET: 7:56 p.m.

Sunny and slightly below average on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Our next weather maker arrives on Friday with much milder conditions. Highs looking to reach 60 degrees, but widespread rain and windy to round out the week. Expect rain showers on Saturday as well before changing to snow showers on Saturday evening. Highs in the 50s this weekend, but we trend back into the 60s next week.