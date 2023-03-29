Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Gorgeous Miller was last seen Monday (March 27) wearing a black puffy jacket and gray jeans.
Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.
|Gorgeous Miller
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Black braided
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.