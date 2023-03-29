Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Gorgeous Miller was last seen Monday (March 27) wearing a black puffy jacket and gray jeans.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Gorgeous Miller Details Age 13 Height 5′5″ Hair Black braided Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

