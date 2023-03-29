Speedcast: Road raging EMT, beautifying Detroit’s alleyways and FDA approves OTC Narcan

FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means

DETROIT – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

It’s a move that some advocates have long sought as a way to improve access to a life-saving drug, though the exact impact will not be clear immediately.

Detroit police looking for man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman during home invasion

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman during a Detroit home invasion on Sunday.

On Wednesday night, Detroit police chief James White released more information on the suspect that his department is looking for. Some of that new information included a sketch of the suspect.

Man freed after wrongful conviction for 2014 armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Eastpointe

Mack Howell has every right to be emotional after the seven and a half years he spent in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

He was released last week.

He was convicted and sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison in 2016 for a 2014 armed robbery at an Eastpointe 7-Eleven.

There were apparent holes in his case, including DNA evidence, according to investigators with the Conviction Integrity Unit at the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rain, snow, wind moving through Metro Detroit twice in next 3 days -- breaking it down

Rain and snow are moving through Wednesday afternoon, but the system scooting out rather quickly. We’ll push out most of the clouds in the evening, as well.

Gusts are on the high side with this precipitation. Select spots are seeing wind gusts near 40 mph. These winds will relax by the evening.

Police: Off-duty Detroit medic faces 9 charges after firing shots in Redford Township road rage incident

An off-duty Detroit medic is facing several charges after firing her gun during a road rage incident, police say.

Keisha Hilton has been charged with nine separate charges, including assault with intent to murder stemming from the incident on Beech Daly in Redford Township.

The 34-year-old Detroit Fire Department medic was on the road and apparently didn’t like the actions of another driver during the morning rush. Police say she made displeasure known by firing shots.

