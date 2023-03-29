Police: Off-duty Detroit medic faces 9 charges after firing shots in Redford Township road rage incident

34-year-old Detroit Fire Department Medic was on the road and apparently didn’t like the actions of another driver during the morning rush. Police say she made displeasure known by firing shots.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An off-duty Detroit medic is facing several charges after firing her gun during a road rage incident, police say.

Keisha Hilton has been charged with nine separate charges, including assault with intent to murder stemming from the incident on Beech Daly in Redford Township.

The 34-year-old Detroit Fire Department medic was on the road and apparently didn’t like the actions of another driver during the morning rush. Police say she made displeasure known by firing shots.

On the job, Keisha Hamilton comes to the aid of people who need help, which makes it all more surprising that this Detroit Fire Department medic is now facing criminal charges for putting lives in danger while she was off the clock.

Hamilton was arraigned Wednesday morning with assault, felony firearm and child abuse charges.

Below are the charges against Hamilton:

Count 1 - Assault with intent to murder

Count 2 - Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

Count 3 - Weapons, Firearms -- discharged from vehicle

Count 4 - Assault with a dangerous weapon

Count 8 - Weapons felony firearm

Count 9 - Child abuse to the 4th degree

It stems from a road rage incident earlier this month at Beech Daly and Glendale south of I-96 in Redford Township.

Hamilton is accused of firing shots after a driver allegedly didn’t let her into traffic. This all unfolded during the morning rush, and police say Hamilton’s daughter was in the car at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The driver who was shot at immediately drove to the Redford Township Police Department to report the incident. Police say they took Hamilton into custody in a nearby neighborhood and recovered a gun.

“On Friday March 17, 2023 the Detroit Fire Department was informed by Redford Police of the arrest of an off-duty Detroit Fire Department employee. At that time, the employee was removed from active duty. On Wednesday March 29, 2023, the Department was made aware of the arraignment of this employee and several criminal charges. as this is an active judicial case, the Department can offer no further comment until the case has been adjudicated.” Detroit Fire Department, March 29, 2023

Hamilton has a bond set at $50,000, and her next court appearance will be on April 11 at 17th District Court.

