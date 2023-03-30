1 arrested in shooting of 9-year-old boy, woman, adult man on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Gas station surveillance cameras provided the images of three men police say are involved in shooting a 9-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman, and an adult man Monday evening on Detroit’s east side near Gratiot Avenue and Eastburn Street.

One man is already in custody.

Detroit police Chief James White says the department has a good idea where a second suspect is, but they need help with the third.

Detectives say the child was with his father outside an abandoned hookah lounge when the three men showed up and started firing.

All those injured, including that little boy, remain hospitalized.