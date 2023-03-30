32º

Local News

1 arrested in shooting of 9-year-old boy, woman, adult man on Detroit’s east side

All those injured, including that little boy, remain hospitalized

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – Gas station surveillance cameras provided the images of three men police say are involved in shooting a 9-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman, and an adult man Monday evening on Detroit’s east side near Gratiot Avenue and Eastburn Street.

One man is already in custody.

Detroit police Chief James White says the department has a good idea where a second suspect is, but they need help with the third.

Detectives say the child was with his father outside an abandoned hookah lounge when the three men showed up and started firing.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

