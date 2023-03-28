Police seek persons of interest in shooting of 9-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman in Detroit

Local 4 has learned new information about a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman Monday night on Detroit's east side. Police are looking for three people they're calling persons of interest in the case.

Police are looking for three people they’re calling persons of interest in the case.

Detectives were following up on leads and trying to track down the suspects, but they asked for the public’s help.

Detroit police identified the three as persons of interest concerning the shooting at Gratiot Avenue and Eastburn Street on the city’s east side Monday (March 27) evening.

The group was captured on video at a gas station across the street moments before the shooting.

Police say the suspects came around the corner, went inside, and started firing shots. It’s unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Sherri Dortch says she was inside a nearby business.

“I was actually over here yesterday, and I heard the gunshots,” said Dortch. “I was ducking, and I didn’t know where it was coming from.”

Police say the boy and his father were hanging outside of an abandoned hookah lounge at the strip mall in the area.

There were others inside, including the female victim.

Police say the 9-year-old was hit in the stomach and the woman in the hip. They were both taken to a hospital.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the people captured on camera and come forward with that information.

“I think it is very important, especially when it is something involving innocent kids, you should tell stuff like that,” Dortch said.

Dortch, who was celebrating her birthday Tuesday (March 28), says she’s thankful she was not hurt.

“Could have easily been me but thank God it wasn’t,” Dortch said.

Both victims are still recovering at a Metro Detroit hospital.