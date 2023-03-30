42-year-old man arrested for pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Detroit

A 42-year-old man was arrested for pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Detroit.

The incident occurred Thursday (March 30) at 7:35 a.m. eastbound on I-96 and I-94 when the suspect was road raging with another vehicle.

Officials say the victim attempted to pass both cars to avoid confrontation, which is when the suspect pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and began pointing a black handgun.

The victim provided the suspects’ vehicle information and video matching the image to the registered owner.

Michigan State Police arrived at the scene where the felonious assault occurred and began investigating where they found the suspect’s place of employment.

The Second District surveillance team located the building from the suspect’s cell phone and had MSP arrive at his employment, taking the man to jail.

Officials later determined that although the 42-year-old man is a CPL holder, it was determined that the handgun being used was fake.

“Just another example of poor decision-making that is occurring on our roadways,” said F/Lt Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer. “We were lucky there wasn’t a crash or someone was hurt or killed. Remember, it’s just driving and not that important.”