4 injured when 2 racing cars both smash into Charger doing donuts in Pontiac intersection

A March 30, 2023, crash at the intersection of East South Boulevard and Centerpoint Parkway in Pontiac.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was gravely injured and three others were hurt when two racing cars smashed into a stolen Charger that was doing donuts in the middle of a Pontiac intersection.

Oakland County deputies said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on East South Boulevard and Centerpoint Parkway in Pontiac.

Officials said a 19-year-old Waterford Township man was driving a 2016 Ford Focus and an 18-year-old Jackson man was driving a Nissan 350Z. The teenagers were racing on South Boulevard, according to authorities.

A 24-year-old St. Clair Shores man was in the intersection of South Boulevard and Centerpoint Parkway, doing donuts in a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen from Toledo, deputies said.

The racing teenagers both crashed into the Charger -- the Focus first and the Nissan second, according to police.

You can see video of the crash below. WARNING: There is strong language in the video, and the footage might be considered disturbing.

The St. Clair Shores man was ejected from the Charger and landed on the pavement. Deputies said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in grave condition.

The Jackson man and a passenger from the Nissan were also hospitalized. They are both stable. Police said they were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Focus was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, but deputies said reckless driving is suspected by all three drivers. The case is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

NOTE: This video was posted to Facebook and has since gone viral with more than 100,000 views.