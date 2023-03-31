New plans in play to transform vacant Sears building in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – There are plans to transform an eyesore in Wayne County.

The former Sears on Southfield Road near I-75 in Lincoln Park has been closed since 2018 and has been empty ever since.

It used to be surrounded by other retailers, including a Farmer Jack, but those were torn down.

The 270,000 sq. ft. former Sears is all that’s left standing.

There are now leasing signs on the property that read “New retail development.”

At the end of February, developer South Dix LLC submitted a 27-page plan to Lincoln Park’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

The document details a proposed project where the former Sears would be demolished, and there would be construction of seven commercial buildings, parking, and a four-story hotel.

Nothing is set in stone, but the plan is still in the works and must be approved by Lincoln Park before moving forward.

There is a public hearing scheduled for April 17.

If approved, demolition would be in the fall of 2023, and the project would be done by the spring of 2025.