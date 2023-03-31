40º

Local News

New plans in play to transform vacant Sears building in Lincoln Park

If approved, demolition would be in fall of 2023

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Lincoln Park, Wayne County

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – There are plans to transform an eyesore in Wayne County.

The former Sears on Southfield Road near I-75 in Lincoln Park has been closed since 2018 and has been empty ever since.

It used to be surrounded by other retailers, including a Farmer Jack, but those were torn down.

The 270,000 sq. ft. former Sears is all that’s left standing.

There are now leasing signs on the property that read “New retail development.”

At the end of February, developer South Dix LLC submitted a 27-page plan to Lincoln Park’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

The document details a proposed project where the former Sears would be demolished, and there would be construction of seven commercial buildings, parking, and a four-story hotel.

Nothing is set in stone, but the plan is still in the works and must be approved by Lincoln Park before moving forward.

There is a public hearing scheduled for April 17.

If approved, demolition would be in the fall of 2023, and the project would be done by the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter