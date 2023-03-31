Search continues for man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – Neighbors and community members in Detroit are still on the lookout for the man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman outside her home on Sunday.

Police have been searching for the suspect, going door-to-door for days, but as of Friday, no one is in custody.

The community has been relentless in its search for the suspect, and on Friday, the focus was on hitting local businesses and making sure people are on the lookout for the man before he strikes again.

“Somebody knows this individual. Somebody knows his face, his profile,” community activist Pastor Mo Hardwick said.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department released a sketch of the suspect, along with surveillance video. Since then, the community has been making an all-out effort to find him, hitting community hangouts like gas stations to catch people on the go.

“It’s hard to go to each house and catch them at home, but they all basically come here, and this is where people talk at,” Hardwick said.

There have been rumors about potential sightings, but nothing concrete. That’s why the community is keeping the pressure on, urging members to come forward with any information they may have.

“His face is out there, and the heat is on. But I think I want to bring the community just a little bit closer to it to really know that without them, it’s going to be hard to really zone in on just who this is,” Hardwick said.

The sketch from Detroit police can be seen below. Detroit police captain Rebecca McKay told Local 4 on Monday that the suspect is described as a 5′8″ man in his 20s with a slim build.

Suspect involved in sexual assault, home invasion (Detroit Police Department)

