Speedcast: The big stories we’re following today

Thursday, March 31, 2023:

Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

DETROIT – A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Meet the Detroit chefs nominated for the 2023 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Award recognizes the best of the best when it comes to food in America.

This year, three Detroit chefs have been nominated for one, proving this city’s restaurant scene is still on the rise.

It is three Detroit chefs who are up for the Best in the Great Lakes, and then another chef from Clawson who’s on the list for one of the best overall chefs in the country.

Tracking Detroit’s progress as crews work to fix broken fire hydrants: Where things stand

Detroit has been making progress fixing broken fire hydrants in the city.

Firefighters brought this issue to Local 4 in January when there were more than 1,000 broken fire hydrants. A fire doubles in size every 35 to 45 seconds, so time is important when fighting fires.

