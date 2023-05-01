2 freeway shootings in Detroit: What we know after 2 shot leaving night club, semi driver opens fire

Two separate shootings were reported overnight April 30 into May 1 in Detroit.

DETROIT – Shots were fired on two different Detroit freeways overnight, one involving a drunken semi truck driver and another leaving a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

Semi driver fires shots on I-96

The first shooting happened at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the eastbound lanes of I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Callers told police that a semi truck and another vehicle had been involved in a crash on Wayburn Street. The other driver followed the semi truck for several miles after the collision, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police said the 37-year-old Georgia man driving the semi truck might have been drunk, and he was armed with a pistol. He fired several shots at the pursuing vehicle on eastbound I-96, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Evidence markers at the scene of an April 30, 2023, shooting on I-96 at I-94 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Police said the semi truck became disabled, so the driver got out and fled on foot. He eventually returned and was taken into custody.

A pistol was found in the area.

Troopers shut down I-96 at I-94 for a shell casing search. The freeway has since reopened.

The investigation continues.

An evidence marker at the scene of an April 30, 2023, shooting on I-96 at I-94 in Detroit. (WDIV)

1 killed, 1 injured in I-75 shooting

A second shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, on I-75 near Brush Street.

Officials said a group of four people left the Annex Nightclub in Detroit. As their SUV entered I-75 from Brush Street, someone fired shots at them, according to authorities.

A 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man in the back seat were struck by gunfire. They were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where the woman died from her injuries. The man is in critical condition.

The driver and front passenger were not injured, police said.

Bullet holes were clearly visible when the SUV arrived at the hospital. It was blocked off with caution tape for the investigation.

An SUV that was struck by gunfire on May 1, 2023, on a Detroit freeway. (WDIV)

Michigan State Police closed the freeway and nearby ramps while searching for shell casings.

Officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police.