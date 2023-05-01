49º

LIVE

Weather

Rain followed by wet snow returns overnight in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Tuesday highs in lower 40s; Wednesday highs in upper 50s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
Expect rain to return Monday evening, followed by a period of wet snow. Cold and breezy with a low of 36 degrees. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – It’s not a word that easily falls off the tongue in May, but some snow is in the forecast!

Expect rain to return Monday evening, followed by a period of wet snow. Cold and breezy with a low of 36 degrees.

Tuesday

A little wet snow mixed with rain for Tuesday’s early morning hours, and then changing over to rain in the afternoon. Downright cold on Tuesday, with highs only in the low 40s.

It takes a while, but warm weather does return to Metro Detroit in the future forecast.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.