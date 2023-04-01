Police shoot man after exchanging gunfire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police exchanged gunfire with a suspect Friday night on the city’s west side.

Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers responded around 7:45 p.m. on Lilac Street and Puritan Avenue after receiving a report of a person with a weapon.

Once on the scene, officers came across the suspect.

“The suspect pulled a weapon from his waistband and fired repeated rounds at the officers and hit the scout car,” said Fitzgerald.

Officers returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot.

More gunfire was exchanged before police said they found the suspect hiding in a nearby house.

No officers were hit, but the suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

He’s listed in stable condition.

Fitzgerald praised his team’s response.

“These officers, day in and day out are just the bravest in the country,” Fitzgerald said. “They engaged. They were being fired upon, and they kept their cool. They did everything they were trained to do.”

The suspect’s name has not been released.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.